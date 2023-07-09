Teacher held for sexually assaulting 10-year-old student in E Delhi

A tuition teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old student in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, police said on Sunday. A case of sexual assault was registered on Sunday under Section 354(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at the New Ashok Nagar police station, the police said.

In another incident, a man was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl in Ghazipur. (Representational image)

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said that on Saturday night the police station received a call regarding a minor girl’s sexual assault by her 30-year-old tuition teacher. A police team met the girl’s family members who informed them that the tuition teacher had sexually assaulted their daughter.

“The investigating officer (IO) counselled the girl. She told the IO about the sexual abuse by her teacher. The girl’s medical examination was conducted. Accordingly, a case was registered, and the tutor was arrested,” said DCP Guguloth.

In another incident, also reported from east Delhi, a man was arrested for allegedly molesting his 10-year-old neighbour in Ghazipur village on Sunday, police said. A case of molestation and sexual harassment was registered against the 42-year-old man at the Patparganj Industrial Area (PIA) police station.

DCP Guguloth said that the police station received information that a man dragged a minor girl to his room and molested her. The caller also informed that the suspect was locked in the room by other neighbours. A police team reached the building in Ghazipur village. Police said that the 10-year-old girl lives with her father and other siblings in a room.

“Her neighbour lives in a room opposite to hers. He dragged her to his room and molested her. Another girl living in the same building raised an alarm. The girl was rescued and the public that gathered there locked the suspect in his room before informing the police,” said the DCP, adding that the girl’s medical examination and counselling was done.

