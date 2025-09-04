A 40-year-old television actor, on the run from police for three weeks, was arrested in Pune for allegedly gang-raping a 24-year-old woman during a party at a house in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area on August 10, police said on Wednesday. TV actor arrested for gang rape at Civil Lines house

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia confirmed the arrest in Pune on Tuesday.

The actor, who was named by the rape victim as the “primary perpetrator” in the gang rape and assault, was apprehended after a coordinated manhunt across multiple states, police said.

The actor, a Civil Lines resident, has appeared in several television shows, often in lead roles.

To be sure, none of the accused were ever arrested in the case as two other accused received anticipatory bail before their arrest, an investigator said.

A senior police officer, who asked not to be identified, said that they traced the accused initially to Goa, but he managed to slip away.

“The team has been looking for him. He was earlier traced to Goa but when the team reached, he slipped away. He was then traced to Pune where he was found living with a friend and was arrested on Tuesday,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.

The incident came to light in the early hours of August 11 when the victim, a Gurugram-based professional, reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by four men at a party.

Investigators said that the victim had been invited to the party by a friend on Under Hill Road.

“In her complaint, she said that she was at home on Sunday when she received a call from her friend who invited her to a party at the house of an acquaintance in Civil Lines,” said an officer familiar with the case details.

The officer, who asked not to be identified, said that the woman told police she socialised with the actor and three other men at the party. Her complaint stated that after consuming alcohol, she began feeling disoriented and believes her beverage was tampered with.

She alleged that the men then took her in a semi-conscious state to a washroom where they gang-raped and physically assaulted her while recording the incident, said the officer cited above. The accused reportedly also threatened to share the video on social media if she disclosed the crime to authorities.

They later dropped her outside her Punjabi Bagh residence, where she immediately contacted police. A female officer responded to the call and accompanied the victim for medical examination. Her family was subsequently informed, and counselling was arranged.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered at Civil Lines police station on August 11 and under section 64 (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During her statement before a magistrate, the victim identified named the actor as the “primary perpetrator”, with two others participating in the rape. Two suspects sought anticipatory bail during proceedings, while the actor evaded arrest.

Police initially tracked the actor to Goa, but he escaped before authorities could apprehend him, the officer cited above said. Cops finally traced him to a friend’s residence in Pune, where he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The actor had also sought anticipatory bail in the matter but he was arrested before the hearing, the officer said.