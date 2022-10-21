Two absconders evading arrest for 24 years held in Bihar

Two men who had been evading arrest for the past 24 years in connection with an attempt to murder case have been arrested in Bihar, Delhi Police said on Friday.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Choudhary said the arrested accused, identified as Virender Rai alias Virender Prasad Chançhal (50) and Shamu Rao alias Shambhu Nath Ray (58), were arrested from Bihar’s Saran district on Thursday.

“Both are the permanent residents of Zilkabad Tahal Tola village in Saran district in Bihar. Our team of special staff was regularly working to nab these proclaimed offenders. On Thursday, secret input was received about them… Accordingly, the team laid a trap at and around the village and they were finally arrested,” she said.

The DCP said both accused were produced in the Karkardooma court on Friday. “While Chançhal could never be arrested by the police in an attempt to murder case, registered at the Nand Nagri police station in northeast district in 1994, Ray was declared a proclaimed offender by the Karkardooma Court in 1999 in the same case. He was absconding after his release on court bail that year,” she said.

