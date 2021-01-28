Two cops with head injuries still in ICU

At least two police personnel who had suffered head injuries in Tuesday’s violence continue to be in the intensive care unit of two hospitals. One farmer had died and at least seventeen protesters had been injured in the incident. According to the Delhi Police, 394 police officers suffered various injuries in Tuesday’s rally.

One of the police personnel admitted to Lok Nayak hospital’s ICU continues to be in “critical” condition. “He is conscious and talking, however, he is in a critical condition and needs intensive monitoring. We will continue to do CT scan and other diagnostic tests to monitor his condition. He had also sustained a fracture,” said a senior doctor from the hospital, which had received over 20 persons from the incident in its emergency department.

Another police personnel with fractured hand is also admitted in the hospital. Two protesters – one has a facial laceration and another with a blunt injury – continue to be in the hospital wards as on Wednesday evening.

Another police personnel is recuperating in the ICU of Sushruta trauma centre. “He had a head injury and is currently stable. We are monitoring his condition and he needs an MRI to rule out any other injuries. He will be moved to Lok Nayak or GB Pant hospital for the same,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Another cop who has a fractured leg is in need of a surgery. “The cop will undergo a planned orthopaedic surgery to fix the fractured bone. It will be done after 48 hours,” the doctor said.

