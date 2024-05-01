 Two former Congress MLAs in Delhi resign | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two former Congress MLAs in Delhi resign

ByAlok KN Mishra
May 01, 2024 10:48 AM IST

The development comes three days after Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post attributing it to similar issues and organisational frictions within the Congress

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh resigned from the party on Wednesday citing opposition to Congress’s alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh resigned from the party on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)
Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh resigned from the party on Wednesday. (Representative file photo)

The development comes three days after Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post attributing it to similar issues and organisational frictions within the Congress.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“The alliance with AAP has brought disrepute and embarrassment to Congress leaders and workers. Three leaders of AAP are in jail on corruption charges including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congress has been speaking against the AAP’s corruption, and now we are seeking votes for the same party. It causes embarrassment on a daily basis,” said Basoya, who was MLA from Kasturba Nagar from 2008 to 2013.

Also Read:The resignation of the Delhi Congress chief exposes chinks in the AAP-Congress alliance

Singh, who was MLA from Vishwas Nagar from 1998 to 2013, echoed similar sentiments.

“I raised my views against AAP-Congress alliance on every platform but without regard to my views and the views of Delhi Congress leaders the party formed an alliance with AAP”, he said.

Congress has formed an alliance with AAP for the seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi under which the latter is contesting on four seats (New Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi) while Congress is contesting on three seats (Chandni Chowk, North East and North West).

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Two former Congress MLAs in Delhi resign
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On