 Devender Yadav appointed Delhi Congress chief, after Arvinder Lovely's resignation
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Devender Yadav appointed Delhi Congress chief, after Arvinder Lovely's resignation

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 02:07 PM IST

This comes two days after former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resiged on Sunday amid the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress on Tuesday appointed party's Punjab unit chief Devender Yadav as the interim president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

Congress leader Devender Yadav (File)
Congress leader Devender Yadav (File)

It also said that Yadav would continue to work as Punjab All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge.

This comes two days after former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resiged on Sunday amid the party's alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amid the Lok Sabha elections.

Issuing a statement, Congress said, “Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Devender Yadav as the interim President of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. He will continue in his role as AICC In-charge for Punjab.”

Lovely has expressed his displeasure with Congress party's pick for the candidates in the fray in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Read Here | Interview: Arvinder Singh Lovely, former delhi Cong president

As reported by ANI, he said, “PCC's (Pradesh Congress Committee) dignity needs to be maintained. Before officially declaring candidates, at least informally, the PCC must have been informed, but they didn't do it.”

“I can't work like that as PCC President, but I am ready to work as a Congress worker if they allow me to. If they don't want me, then it is a different case,” Lovely added.

In his resignation letter, Lovely, who took charge of the Delhi Congress in August last year, strongly criticised the party's alliance with the AAP.

He objected to the decision to nominate Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies respectively, citing it as a major concern. Despite opposition from the Delhi Congress, the party's leadership proceeded with the alliance, he alleged.

Under the seat-sharing agreement within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), Congress is contesting three of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, while AAP is contesting the remaining four. Both parties are contesting independently in Punjab.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
