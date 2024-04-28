Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief, cites alliance with AAP

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post, party officials on Sunday said. In his resignation letter, Arvinder Singh Lovely cited the alliance with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely. (HT Archive)

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

The seat-sharing agreement for Lok Sabha polls between the INDIA bloc partners in Delhi, AAP and Congress, was finalised on February. The AAP is contesting four seats, while the Congress fielded candidates in three constituencies.

The AAP is fighting in New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi, while Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, and North West Delhi went to the Congress.

Earlier, the AAP had offered the Congress just one of the seven Lok Sabha seats, bringing the discussions into a deadlock.

In the previous two Lok Sabha elections, held in 2014 and 2019, the BJP won all seven seats in Delhi, with a vote share exceeding 50 per cent.

The rapport between the two parties was hit after Arvind Kejriwal's party declared that it would contest all the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and Chandigarh alone.

Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation comes days after former Delhi minister and All India Congress Committee member Rajkumar Chauhan resigned from the party following the meeting of the Delhi Congress’ disciplinary committee.

A party leader said that Chauhan, who was involved in an alteration with AICC Delhi in-charge Deepak Babria on Sunday, submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning.

The Delhi Congress’ disciplinary committee held a meeting on Tuesday and left it to the AICC to decide whether to take any action on complaints against Chauhan.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.