 'Ready to work as party worker if…': Ex-Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Ready to work as party worker if…': Ex-Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 05:59 PM IST

Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the Delhi Congress opposed alliance with AAP, but the party's high command proceeded with it.

Day after resigning as Delhi Congress president, Arvinder Singh Lovely reiterated his displeasure with the party's pick for Lok Sabha 2024 candidates in the state. He said the city party committee should have been informed before the announcement.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely (HT Archive)
Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely (HT Archive)

“PCC's (Pradesh Congress Committee) dignity needs to be maintained. Before officially declaring candidates, at least informally, the PCC must have been informed, but they didn't do it,” Lovely said. ANI reported.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ- AAP campaign song faces Delhi election office heat

"I can't work like that as PCC President, but I am ready to work as a Congress worker if they allow me to. If they don't want me, then it is a different case," Lovely said.

In his resignation letter, Lovely, who assumed leadership of the Delhi Congress in August last year, sharply criticised the party's alliance with the AAP. This alliance, he argued, directly influenced the decision to field Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the North East Delhi and North West Delhi constituencies, respectively, a move he found deeply problematic.

Lovely said that the Delhi Congress opposed the alliance, but the party's high command proceeded with it.

ALSO READ- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet him in Tihar jail: ‘Delhi CM asked if…’

As per a seat-sharing agreement within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), the Congress has fielded candidates for three of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP is contesting the remaining four seats.

Notably, both the parties are independently contesting the elections in Punjab.

On Sunday, a group of Congress workers staged a protest near the office of the party's Lok Sabha candidate for Northeast Delhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, urging the nomination of a local candidate for the seat.

ALSO READ- ‘Challenge Congress to say they will bring back Article 370’: PM Modi

"We want our own candidate or leader to fight otherwise. We should have a meeting so that we can express our feelings to the high command. We need a local candidate from among us; we don't want an outsider. Our dissatisfaction is not with anyone; we don't have any problem with anyone,” Navdeep Sharma, one of the protesters, told PTI.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / 'Ready to work as party worker if…': Ex-Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On