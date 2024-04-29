Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail: ‘Delhi CM asked if…’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and cabinet minister Atishi met him in the capital's Tihar jail on Monday, PTI reported. Delhi minister Atishi with Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal during I.N.D.I.A. bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi on March 31. (PTI file)

Sunita Kejriwal was granted permission by the prison authorities to meet her husband, who is in judicial custody till May 7 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After the meeting, Atishi said that Kejriwal asked if schoolchildren were getting books and whether medicines were being supplied to mohalla clinics, the PTI report added.



Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband comes a day after she held a roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party's West Delhi candidate Mahabal Mishra.



Calling her husband a ‘sher’ or lion, Sunita Kejriwal said,"What is the fault of Arvind Kejriwal? His fault is he gave free electricity, earlier there used to be a lot of power cuts but now we get electricity 24 hours, schools are being made for your students, Mohalla clinics were made and now every month, women will be given ₹1000. Arvind Kejriwal is a "Sher" (lion)."

“For one month, they have forcefully put your CM and my husband in jail. No court has convicted him so far. They are saying that the investigation is going on. If the investigation goes on for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? Earlier, people were jailed only after the Court convicted someone but they have brought a new system and saying that will keep him in jail till the investigation is going on,” she was quoted by ANI as saying.

Kejriwal, 54, was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)