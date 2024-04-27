 ‘Arvind Kejriwal ‘sher’, nobody can break him’: Sunita Kejriwal at maiden roadshow in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Arvind Kejriwal ‘sher’, nobody can break him’: Sunita Kejriwal at maiden roadshow in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2024 07:56 PM IST

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, held her maiden Lok Sabha election roadshow on Saturday in the national capital.

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, held her maiden Lok Sabha election roadshow on Saturday in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) East Delhi candidate. Addressing the party supporters, Sunita called Arvind Kejriwal a “sher” (lion) and said that “nobody can break him” or “make him bow down”.

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal greets supporters during an election roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from East Delhi constituency Kuldeep Kumar for the Lok Sabha polls(PTI)
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal greets supporters during an election roadshow in support of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate from East Delhi constituency Kuldeep Kumar for the Lok Sabha polls(PTI)

“For one month, they have forcefully put your chief minister and my husband in jail. No court has convicted him so far. They are saying that an investigation is ongoing. If the investigation goes on for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years? Earlier, people were jailed only after the court convicted someone, but they have brought a new system and are saying that they will keep him in jail till the investigation is ongoing. This is a dictatorship,” Sunita said as she stood through the sunroof of a vehicle and addressed the crowd during the roadshow.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She added, “Kejriwal was jailed because he built schools, provided free electricity and opened Mohalla Clinics…We will vote to remove dictatorship and save democracy.”

Also read: Kejriwal continuing as CM after arrest prioritises political interest: Delhi HC

On Kejriwal's insulin row, Sunita said that her husband has been a diabetic for 22 years and has been put on insulin for the past 12 years.

“He has been denied insulin in jail…Do they want to kill Arvind Kejriwal? I know that you people love him and that's their problem. What is his fault?” she questioned.

Since Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, his wife Sunita, a retired IRS officer, has been serving as a communication channel between her husband, the AAP, and its MLAs. So far, she has conducted three media briefings - aimed at conveying Kejriwal's message to the public.

In the coming days, she will also campaign for AAP candidates in South Delhi and New Delhi constituencies as well as in Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / ‘Arvind Kejriwal ‘sher’, nobody can break him’: Sunita Kejriwal at maiden roadshow in Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On