Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal allowed to meet him in Tihar jail: AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has been granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him on Monday, the Aam Aadami Party said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal.(Hindustan Times)

"Sunita Kejriwal will be meeting the chief minister at 12.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi during the meeting," the AAP said.

On Sunday, AAP accused the Tihar jail administration of cancelling Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal allegedly due to pressure from the Modi government. The party claimed Sunita Kejriwal was scheduled to meet him on Monday but permission was denied without providing any reason.

In a post on X in Hindi, the AAP had said: "At the behest of the Modi government, the Tihar jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. The Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity."

"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," the party said.

However, Tihar jail officials said permission was granted to Delhi minister Atishi for a meeting on April 29, and protocols had already been arranged accordingly.

"Sunita has been meeting Kejriwal and there is no question of denying permission to her. We have to follow protocols and preparations have already been made for the Atishi's meeting," said a Tihar jail source, PTI reported.

The AAP, however, demanded transparency in the decision-making process.

"An elected chief minister is being treated like a terrorist. The Modi government should tell the people of the country as to why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal ji to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal ji?" it said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.