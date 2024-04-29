‘I’m a daughter of Mother India,’ says Sunita Kejriwal

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister undertook her second roadshow ahead of the elections in the Tilak Nagar area of west Delhi and reiterated her appeal to “save democracy amid dictatorship”. Sunita Kejriwal during the roadshow in West Delhi on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Calling herself the daughter of “Bharat maa”, Sunita Kejriwal urged voters to exercise their power to “save Bharat Mata and democracy”. Sunita undertook a 52-minute roadshow in the Tilak Nagar belt through local markets with the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) West Delhi candidate Mahabal Mishra.

“A daughter of Bharat Maa (mother India) is pleading with you to save the country... save the Bharat Mata... the country is heading towards tanashahi (dictatorship)... Realise the power of your vote. All of you must go out to vote on May 25,” she said to the public.

She added that the party has fielded senior leader Mishra from the area who has been a member of Parliament from the region. “He has worked a lot and helps people in their good and bad times. Vote from him and push the broom button... remove the dictatorship,” she said.

She urged the crowd to chant the slogan “tanashahi hataenge, loktantra bachaenge” (we will remove dictatorship and save democracy) in her brief six-minute speech at Mall Road. The roadshow concluded around 7.15pm. Sunita Kejriwal campaigned in East Delhi on Saturday and will campaign in Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat in coming days, party officials said.

AAP workers moving with the entourage carried signboards saying “I love Kejriwal” along with cutouts of the chief minister in a blue shirt behind bars. The party lined up the market areas with blue-yellow balloons and rows of flaglets bearing the broom symbol. People also showered rose and marigold petals on the entourage from their balconies as the leading vehicles played the song “Mera Rang De Basanti Chola.”

Speaking of her husband’s incarceration, Sunita Kejriwal said that Kejriwal was “forcefully put in jail even though the agencies have no evidence against him”.

“They say that probe is going on. If the investigation goes on for ten years, would they keep him in jail for 10 years? This is their new system to keep people in jail till a case goes on. This is gundagardi and tanashahi,” she added. She alleged that the chief minister was deprived of insulin and they had to approach the court. “Do they want to finish Arvind Kejriwal? People of Delhi love him,” she added as the crowd chanted “Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se.”

AAP West Delhi candidate Mishra said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election guarantees were a “jumla”, unlike the AAP which “kept its promises”.

“People can see Kejriwal’s guarantees in their homes in the form of free water, free electricity, free bus travel for women but BJP’s guarantees are mere jumla. In Delhi, schools are so good that kids are moving from private schools to government schools. BJP is unable to digest that the image of Delhi is changing and that is why he has been arrested,” Mishra said.

Area MLA Jarnail Singh said that the people of the area will respond to the CM’s arrest with their votes. “Kejriwal has been put in jail so that he cannot take part in campaigning. This dictatorship has to be responded to with votes,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP vice-president Harish Khurana has said that Sunita Kejriwal’s roadshows have become sponsored shows with the same people participating in them. “The people of West Delhi did not participate in the roadshow. Whatever crowd was seen was managed from other areas. Most people in the crowd seemed to have been brought from Punjab,” said Khurana.

Tihar cancels Sunita’s meet with Kejriwal: AAP

AAP on Sunday alleged that Sunita Kejriwal’s meeting with Arvind Kejriwal has been cancelled by Tihar jail administration. In an official statement on Sunday, AAP said that Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal were to meet on Monday.

“Tihar Jail administration has not yet given any reason for cancelling the visit. According to jail rules, two people can meet Kejriwal in jail at a time,” AAP said.

“We did not disallow any meeting but there are rules. On April 29, Kejriwal will be meeting Atishi. On April 30, Bhagwant Mann will be coming. Both these meetings have been fixed. Only two meetings are allowed for a prisoner in a week. She (Sunita) can meet him next week,” a senior Delhi Prisons official said.