Sunita Kejriwal holds roadshow for AAP's West Delhi candidate

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who is currently in judicial custody at the Tihar jail, on Sunday held a roadshow in West Delhi in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate Mahabal Mishra. Sunita Kejriwal during the roadshow in in West Delhi.(X/AAP)

This is her second roadshow as part of the party's ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Saturday, Sunita Kejriwal held her first roadshow in Kondli of east Delhi, where she appealed to residents to “vote decisively to remove dictatorship and save democracy”.

She said that Kejriwal was jailed for working for the people of Delhi by building good schools and mohalla clinics. Arvind Kejriwal is a “sher (lion)” and “nobody can break him,” she told the public.

“Today, a daughter of this country pleads with you to save the country from dictatorship. You will have to realise the power of your vote. Go to vote on May 25... we will save democracy and remove the dictatorship. Jail ka jawab vote se denge (we will respond to incarceration with votes),” she said, in her two brief speeches during the roadshow in the narrow lanes of Kalyanpuri and Khichdipur.

She reiterated the party’s claims that her husband was not treated well in Tihar. “Arvind ji has had sugar (diabetes) for 22 years and he takes 50 units of insulin every day. These people stopped his insulin and his blood sugar level reached more than 300 units, which can damage his kidneys and liver... Do they want to kill Arvind Kejriwal? Shame, shame,” she said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had criticised the AAP and jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal over his wife's roadshow.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had said that Kejriwal earlier criticised the “pariwarwaad” of Lalu Yadav and Gandhi family, and now, he is going on the same route.

“We have seen Rabri Devi in Bihar...today, Delhi has seen the second version of Rabri Devi,” he said.