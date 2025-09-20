Two girls die in train accident near Nangloi Railway Station

Two students aged around seven died while crossing a railway track near their school in northwest Delhi’s Nangloi Railway Station area on Friday. Following the incident, locals in Prem Nagar locality in Nangloi staged a mass protest against the authorities. Locals alleged that the railways have been trying to build a wall near the tracks, forcing locals to go through the tracks. As per the railway police, a call about the accident came at 1.35 pm.

As per the railway police, a call about the accident came from the railway tracks at Sukhi Nahar area near Nangloi Railway Station at 1.35 pm.

“The victims were crossing the tracks when the train struck them. All operations were halted for sometime. The girls were pulled out but they had died. Their families live nearby and the girls were returning home school when the accident took place” said a senior police officer.

The deceased were identified as Ronak Khatoon, 7, and Sahista Khan, 8, both were classmates studying at MC Primary School in Nangloi. They live in Prem Nagar area.

“Following the accident, a public gathering of approximately 500–700 people assembled at the site and blocked the railway track, resulting in disruption of rail traffic. Local police and GRP staff reached the spot, controlled the crowd, and restored train movement after some time. Bodies of both children have been removed and sent to the mortuary for autopsy. Around evening, the trains started again…” reads a statement from railways police.

DCP (outernorth) Sachin Sharma also reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. “The Railways police told us about the accident. We reached here after locals staged a protest. We spoke to the locals and controlled the situation”

Alam Khan, Sahista’s uncle, said “I was working nearby when I received a call about the accident. I saw Sahista’s remains around the railway track and was shocked. She was a baby…She and her friend died because of authorities. They are building a 8 feet tall wall and blocking our way. The girls had no other way but to walk through the main railway tracks. Either remove the wall or we will.”

Khan and other locals demanded that the eight feet wall be demolished so locals can pass through Nangloi easily. “Sahista’s parents are inconsolable. She was their youngest child. They would walk everyday to the metro station to reach their school. I would drop her sometimes” said Khan.