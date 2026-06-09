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Two held at IGI for smuggling contraband worth over 5 crore hidden in geysers

Customs at IGI Airport arrested two passengers for smuggling 15.3 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹5 crore from Kuala Lumpur, concealed in geysers.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 03:58 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
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New DelhiCustom officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport arrested two passengers on Sunday for allegedly attempting to smuggle hydroponic weed worth over 5 crore from Kuala Lumpur. Officials said the accused had concealed 145 vacuum-sealed packets inside two geysers they were bringing as luggage.

The suspects landed at Delhi’s Terminal-3 from Kuala Lumpur via flight D7-182 on Sunday and were intercepted soon after crossing the green channel, an officials. (Representative photo)
The suspects landed at Delhi’s Terminal-3 from Kuala Lumpur via flight D7-182 on Sunday and were intercepted soon after crossing the green channel, an officials. (Representative photo)

The passengers landed at Delhi’s Terminal-3 from Kuala Lumpur via flight D7-182 on Sunday and were intercepted soon after crossing the green channel. The surveillance and observation revealed they were carrying two brand-new geysers, in addition to their checked-in baggage.

“During interrogation and scrutiny, officers had suspicions regarding the contents of the geysers. The appliances were therefore subjected to a second X-ray examination, which indicated the possibility of concealed material hidden within their internal structure,” said a senior customs official. Dismantling of both the geysers led to the discovery of packets inside.

“A total of 145 packets were recovered. Examination of the packets revealed a green leafy substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja),” said the official.

The gross weight of the recovered narcotic substance was found to be 15.3 kg and customs said the estimated illicit market value of the seized contraband is approximately 5.38 crore.

 
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