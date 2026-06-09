New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested two Haryana-based businessmen for allegedly impersonating members of the notorious Kala Jathedi gang and issuing extortion threats to a Delhi businessman, an official said on Tuesday. Two held for posing as Kala Jathedi gang members to issue extortion threat to Delhi businessman

The accused have been identified as Rajan Kalra , a resident of Yamunanagar, and Sahil Garg , from Haryana's Jagadhari. Three mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime have been recovered from them, police said.

The case came to light after Rohit Jain, a businessman engaged in the manufacture of plastic glue tapes in Bawana, approached Adarsh Nagar police station with a complaint that he had been receiving threatening calls from international numbers.

Jain alleged that the callers claimed to be members of the Kala Jathedi gang and demanded money while threatening him with dire consequences, including death, if the demand was not met.

During the investigation, police found that Jain had an ongoing business dispute with Sahil Garg, who had earlier lodged a complaint against him alleging cheating and non-payment of around ₹2.95 crore.

Police said the extortionists allegedly claimed they had accepted a "token amount" of ₹50 lakh from Garg to recover the disputed money and threatened to eliminate the complainant if he failed to pay.

An FIR was registered on June 7 under relevant provisions of the BNS relating to extortion and criminal intimidation.

Through technical surveillance and analysis of call records, investigators established that the accused were using both international and Indian phone numbers to issue threats.

The police team conducted raids at multiple locations in Karnal, Jagadhri and Yamunanagar in Haryana. Rajan Kalra was apprehended first, and subsequent questioning led to the arrest of co-accused Sahil Garg, police said.

During interrogation, both accused allegedly confessed to their involvement in the case and disclosed that they had no links with the Kala Jathedi gang. Instead, they had used the gang's name to create fear and pressure the complainant into paying money, investigators said.

Two mobile phones allegedly used by Rajan Kalra for making extortion calls and another handset used by Sahil Garg were seized during the operation.

Police said Rajan runs a business in Yamunanagar, while Sahil is engaged in the medical equipment trade.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.