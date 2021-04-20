Home / Cities / Delhi News / Two held for Remdesivir black marketing after sting operation by news channel
delhi news

Two held for Remdesivir black marketing after sting operation by news channel

The owner of a pharmacy shop in east Delhi and his employee have been arrested for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients, the Delhi Police said on Monday
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 12:27 AM IST
HT Image

The owner of a pharmacy shop in east Delhi and his employee have been arrested for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, the arrests were in response to a sting operation by new channel ABP News, whose reporter had posed as a decoy customer to seek Remdesivir vials.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal identified the arrested men as the pharmacy shop owner Basant Goel, 41, and his employee, Ramaoutar Singh, 27.

Goel, a resident of Vivek Vihar, runs a pharmacy shop by the name ‘Goyal Medicos’ in east Delhi’s Durgapuri Extension, the officer said.

The duo has been booked on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy in a case registered by the crime branch on Monday.

The sting video purportedly showed one of the two arrested men offering Remdesivir vials at a price between 18,000 and 20,000 per vial -- more than three times its original price. The man seen in the video is purportedly heard saying that the unavailability of the drug has led to the price shooting up to 25,000 per vial.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capital back in lockdown

North Delhi municipal body augments cremation/burial facilities

IIT-Delhi to set up Covid care facility on campus for its residents, students

Delhi govt forms 12 oxygen audit committees to plug wastage

HT could not independently verify the contents of the sting video put out by the news channel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP