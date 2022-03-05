Two held for snatching man’s mobile phone after exchange of fire in Delhi’s Narela
Two men were arrested on Friday after a brief exchange of fire in outer Delhi’s Narela for allegedly snatching a man’s mobile phone on Wednesday, said police.
The suspects have been identified as Sonu (24) and Sunil (33) (both identified by their first names).
A senior police officer said that a police team was patrolling L block in Sector 5 in Bawana industrial area around 2.30pm on Wednesday when a person walked up to them and pointed towards two men on a scooter alleging that they snatched his mobile phone.
Police started chasing the scooter and directed the suspects to stop the vehicle using a loudspeaker. The officer said the pillion rider opened fire. “The police too fired three rounds, but the suspects managed to flee,” he said.
On Friday, police got a tip-off about the suspects and laid a trap near Shahpur Garhi on UER-II road. Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that around 5pm, the suspects were spotted coming from the UER-I and UER-II linking road towards Shahpur Garhi on a bike.
“The police tried to stop the suspects, who tried to escape but fell on the road after their bike slipped. They fired three rounds at the police; our team returned fire and shot five rounds. One bullet hit Sonu’s leg and we arrested him. Sunil was also nabbed,” said the DCP.
One pistol, two live rounds and one stolen motorcycle were recovered from the suspects, said police adding that further investigation is underway.
