Two hurt as portion of under-construction building in Delhi’s GK-1 collapses

New Delhi Two labourers, engaged in demolishing a building in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 area, were injured after a wall collapsed on them during the work on Friday. Police said one of the labourers sustained serious injuries to the head, adding that his condition is stable.

A senior police official said they received a PCR call informing about “a building collapse” around 10am on Friday at the Greater Kailash-1 police station, following which the station house officer and staff rushed to the spot.

“It was found that house number E-162 was being demolished for new construction. During the demolition of the second floor, one rear portion wall of the building suddenly fell down, injuring two labourers,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

DCP Jaker identified the injured as Harvesh (28) and Ajaypal (22), both residents of Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. Police said Harvesh sustained a major injury to the head while Ajaypal received a minor injury to the leg.

The two labourers have been shifted to AIIMS hospital where they are under treatment, the DCP said.

On the basis of Ajaypal’s statement, a case under sections 288 (punishment for negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 338 (punishment for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Greater Kailash-1 police station and investigation is underway, the DCP said. Family members of the injured persons have already been informed, police added.

An SDMC official from the building department said the initial inquiry found that the owners were demolishing a portion of their property when the wall collapsed. “The municipal corporation has no role in it,” said the official.