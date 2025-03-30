Menu Explore
Two killed in car accident in Delhi's Naraina

PTI |
Mar 30, 2025 04:45 PM IST

Two killed in car accident in Delhi's Naraina

New Delhi, Two persons were killed after a car crashed into a tree in west Delhi's Naraina in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Two killed in car accident in Delhi's Naraina
Two killed in car accident in Delhi's Naraina

Two persons were seriously injured in the accident which took place around 2.45 pm, they said.

The car involved in the accident, a Maruti Ciaz, was badly damaged due to the impact of the collision. The cause of the accident was not known immediately, according to police.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident around 2.45 am, an officer said.

"All four occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Two of them succumbed to their injuries while the other two are undergoing treatment," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshit Negi and Yash Verma , both residents of Delhi's Hari Nagar. The injured were identified as Yash Gupta and Himanshu , the officer said.

It is suspected that the car driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the crash. However, the exact cause will be known after the investigation has been completed, police said.

"We are checking CCTV footage of the incident to ascertain the sequence of events," the officer said.

Meanwhile, four people sustained minor injuries after a car jumped a traffic signal and hit a truck from behind on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi, according to police.

Ambedkar police station received information about the incident from a hospital, officials said.

The car driver, Sumit , told police that he was travelling with three of his friends at the time of the accident, they said.

"Sumit jumped the Khanpur traffic signal and rammed into a truck from behind. The occupants of the car sustained minor injuries and went to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," a police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

