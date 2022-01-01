Two markets in northeast Delhi shut down for flouting Covid-19 protocols

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered closure of two markets in the northeast district of Delhi with effect from 4pm on Saturday till 10am on January 2 for violation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

The markets include Shani Market, in E-block, 4 1/2 Pushta in Sonia Vihar as well as Johripur's Shani Market.

Meanwhile, two liquor shops in Seelampur area of northeast Delhi were slapped with fines of ₹10,000 and ₹20,000 for violation of Covid-19 norms.

Earlier on Thursday, two markets in Seelampur were shutdown for flouting Covid-19 protocols. The Seelampur fruit market to police station road market; C, D & F Block markets and Nehru Market in Seelampur were closed till 10pm on December 31, according to the DDMA order.

The closure orders were in connection to new restrictions announced by the Delhi government in the wake of soaring cases of Covid-19- in the national capital.

All malls and commercial markets in Delhi, apart from standalone shops, have to function in an odd-even scheme, according to the government order.

Delhi Metro, restaurants and bars are currently operating at 50 per cent seating capacity, while marriages and funerals have been allowed, but with attendance of 20 persons.

Social, political, cultural, religious and festival events also have been banned.

On the first day of the new year, Delhi recorded a huge surge of 2,716 fresh Covid-19 cases, as many as 920 more than yesterday's 1,796, health bulletin data showed.

This is the biggest jump in single-day case count in the national capital since May 21 last year when the capital city logged 3,009 infections.

