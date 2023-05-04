10-year-old girl molested in public toilet near Delhi airport

Two men have been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl inside a public toilet at the IGI Airport Terminal 1 metro station, police said on Wednesday. The accused were booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Janakpuri metro police station, said the DCP. (Representational Image)

The accused duo were allegedly inebriated when they committed the crime on Monday morning, police said.

One of them was the caretaker of the toilet run by Sulabh International, while the other man works for a private firm, said Jitendra Mani, deputy commissioner of police (Metro). They were identified as Ranjeet Yadav and Rajesh, respectively,the officer said.

“The accused men had consumed liquor in the toilet complex,” said the DCP.

According to the police, the minor lives near the metro station with her parents who work odd jobs, and used the public toilet every day. On Monday morning, when she went inside the toilet, the two men allegedly molested her, after which the girl began crying and went bach home to inform her mother, said the DCP.

A Sulabh International official, however, said that the girl’s mother was using the washroom and the minor was waiting at the reception when the two men committed the crime. “When the mother saw the child being molested, she raised an alarm after which locals began thrashing the suspects,” said the official, wishing not to be named.

Police said that the minor was counselled and her condition was stable.

“We cooperating with the police to ensure that the toilet’s caretaker is punished,” said the Sulabh International official.

The Delhi Metro Rail Cooperation said that they are extending all support to the police.

“DMRC takes such incidents very seriously and we will extend all necessary cooperation to the concerned authorities in this regard,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.