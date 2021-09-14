Two men arrested for killing brother in Delhi’s Rohini

The police, on Tuesday, arrested two men for the murder of their brother, whose body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in an isolated area in Rohini the previous day.

On Monday, police had registered a case and begun investigating the death of the man whose body bore visible injury marks and was discovered near Mange Ram Park in Rohini’s Sector 23.

The arrested men, Vipin, 28, and Raju, 21, (identified by their first names only) told the police that they had assaulted their brother Rajesh,34, on the night of September 9 because they disapproved of his drinking habit and the derogatory remarks he directed at Raju and his wife, who left the house upset. Despite Rajesh’s injuries, his brothers did not admit him to a hospital and he succumbed to his injuries three days later on September 12, said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

“The two brothers panicked, and fearing arrest, they stuffed Rajesh’s body in a gunny bag and dumped it near Mange Ram Park, which is about three kilometers away from their home. We are interrogating the two to check if other family members were involved. The two brothers claim that they carried the body on their shoulders,” said DCP Tayal.

Police said that Rajesh worked as a labourer while his brothers sell scraps to make a livelihood. Rajesh is survived by his wife and two children. His wife left him six months ago because of his drinking habit and abusive behaviour, his brothers said.

“When we identified Rajesh’s body and went to his house, the family claimed that he was missing. But they had not filed a missing complaint. It’s because of that we suspected the family members’ role and interrogated them. The two brothers confessed to the crime and we arrested them,” said the DCP.