Two more arrested in Delhi's Subhash Nagar shooting incident

Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the May 7 firing incident involving three people, who opened fire on a crowded road in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, injuring two brothers -- one of them former chairperson of Keshopur Mandi-- while they were travelling in their car.

Police said the attack, which was also captured by CCTV cameras, was executed on the directions of jailed gangster Salman Tyagi, who wanted to kill former Keshopur Mandi chairman Ajay Chaudhary over a long-standing rivalry.

Tyagi also suspected Chaudhary of being involved in putting him in jail, the police said on Thursday.

One alleged shooter, identified as Paras Bohemia, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was arrested on May 10 by the special cell while another suspect, Raju, who allegedly provided his scooter to the three attackers, was arrested by the west district police a day after the incident.

After Tyagi’s involvement as prime conspirator was confirmed, following the interrogation of Paras and Raju, the investigating team also arrested Tyagi in the case. The two absconding shooters were Tyagi’s brother Adnan Tyagi and their relative Faizal.

