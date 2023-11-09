Two employees of a gold jewellery manufacturing company were robbed of a gold biscuit and chain weighing over 1.5kg at gunpoint by four unidentified men, who were riding a motorcycle and a scooter, in Keshav Puram area in northwest Delhi on Tuesday night. The suspects also assaulted one of the employees who resisted the loot, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

Two robbed of 1.5kg gold at gunpoint in Delhi

A case of robbery and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery with common intention was registered under sections 392, 394, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Keshav Puram police station. A first information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint of the employee, Ramprakash Bhola, 40, who suffered injuries due to the assault, said a police official requesting anonymity.

In the complaint, Bhola told the police that he works as a salesman with the gold jewellery manufacturing workshop on Lawrence Road in northwest Delhi. On Tuesday evening, he and his fellow worker, Chandan Kumar Poddar, went to Kucha Mahajani market in Chandni Chowk to collect raw gold items from jewellers.

Around 9.30 pm, both of them were returning to the workshop on a scooter. As soon as they reached Keshav Puram, two men riding a motorcycle first waylaid their scooter, and then two more men on a scooter joined them. The four men caught hold of a cloth that Bhola had tied around his waist to hide the gold biscuit and the chain, it added.

“They pulled the cloth and the plastic bag in which the gold items were kept was snatched by one of the robbers. When Bhola and Poddar tried to get back the gold items, the robbers assaulted the duo. Bhola fell on the road and suffered injuries. One of the robbers was holding a gun-like object in his hand. The robbers fled on their two-wheelers with the gold items and a mobile phone from Bhola’s pocket,” said a police officer, quoting the FIR.

The weight of the stolen gold biscuit and chain was 1.34 kg and 204 grams respectively, the officer said.

“Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the robbers. Investigators are scanning CCTV cameras of the routes that the suspects took before and after the crime. They are also probing the role of the two victims and other employees of the factory, apart from people who worked at the jewellery shops in Kucha Mahajani from where the gold items were procured,” the officer added.

