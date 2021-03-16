Two suspected hitmen arrested from Jaipur for multiple murders in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two suspected hitmen of Kala-Jathedi-Lawrence Bisnoi gang from Rajasthan’s Jaipur for their alleged involvement in multiple murders in Delhi-NCR in the recent past.

A ₹2 lakh reward had been announced for the arrest of one of the hitmen, Priyawart alias Kala,29, for his alleged involvement in two murders committed within a fortnight between February and March in Delhi’s Chhawla and Bawana, the police said.

“Priyawart is the right-hand man of wanted (alleged) gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is suspected to have left India,” said deputy commissioner of police (counter-intelligence, special cell) Manishi Chandra.

The other arrested man has been identified as Rohit (single name only), 23. Both are residents of Delhi’s Katewada near Bawana.

Police said on March 7, the two and their associates in Bawana area had allegedly abducted and murdered a civil defence volunteer, who was in uniform and returning home after duty. They had fired 25 shots at him. A fortnight before that, they had murdered one Naresh in Chhawla. On December 30, 2020, the suspects had shot dead their rival Shahbaz in Narela. A passerby was also hit and killed in the shooting. On October 9, 2020, they allegedly murdered liquor baron Sukhwinder alias Dhola by pumping over 25 bullets in his body in Sonepat, Haryana, the police said.

DCP Chandra said the counter-intelligence unit started collecting information about Priyawart and his associates after they were found to be involved in a series of murders in Delhi and Haryana.

“Technical and manual surveillance was mounted. The team had to be stationed at various locations in five different states for long durations to locate and track the suspects,” he said.

On March 15, the DCP said the team received information that Priyawart and his associate Rohit were staying in a hotel on Park Street in Jaipur. The team reached there, caught the duo and brought them to Delhi. Their interrogation led to the recovery of two firearms from a hideout in Chhawla.

Police said Priyawart turned to crime while studying at a government polytechnic in Sonepat by stealing a motorcycle. Once in jail, he allegedly developed contacts with criminals such as Sawran, Pradeep, Pawan Pandit and Sanjay Rathi. After his release on bail, in 2011, Priyawart along with his associates allegedly committed a carjacking and the vehicle was used in the murder of one Pardeep from Haryana, who was a prosecution witness against Priyawart’s mentor Sarwan, the police said.

Priyawart stole another car from Kanjhawala and allegedly used that during the murder of one Vijay. In 2012, he allegedly committed another carjacking while attempting the kidnapping of a businessman. The attempt was foiled and Priyawart was later arrested by the Haryana Police.

DCP Chandra said Sarwan joined hands with (alleged) gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and he entrusted Priyawart to lead the gang. “After the escape of Jathedi from Haryana Police custody in January 2020, Priyawart had close ties with him and (alleged) gangsters Kala Rana and Lawrence Bishnoi,” said Chandra.