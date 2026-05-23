Uber to offer ride-sharing from Delhi Airport

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Friday that app-based cab operator Uber will provide ride-sharing facility from Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport starting Friday.

Passengers arriving at Terminal-3 can book Uber share rides to destinations within Delhi. (HT)

Delhi environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told HT that the Delhi government held discussions with Ola, Rapido, and other ride service providers, and they were also expected to start the ride share facility within a month.

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“We have been following up with all private operators for quite some time to start ride sharing. To reduce pollution in Delhi, it is necessary that people share their rides. The facility was discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After several meetings, Uber and other ride operators have agreed to implement it again,” Sirsa said at the launch.

He added that ride share facilities from the airport would not only be more convenient for travellers and reduce pollution, but also reduce fuel consumption.

Passengers arriving at Terminal-3 can book Uber share rides to destinations within Delhi.

Uber stated in a press release that the ride conditions would include “one seat per rider, one standard-sized checked bag, and one carry-on bag.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Airport routes are among the busiest travel corridors in any city. With Uber Share, we’re giving riders a simpler and more efficient way to travel from the airport, while helping reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Shared mobility will play a critical role in how cities move in the future.” said Uber’s head of city operations in India, Gaurav Shardal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Airport routes are among the busiest travel corridors in any city. With Uber Share, we’re giving riders a simpler and more efficient way to travel from the airport, while helping reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Shared mobility will play a critical role in how cities move in the future.” said Uber’s head of city operations in India, Gaurav Shardal. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked about when they would be starting ride share services on their platforms, Rapido and Ola declined to comment.