Uttarakhand passes bill to make anti-conversion law more stringent

Uttarakhand assembly on Wednesday passed nine legislations, including an amendment bill to make the anti-conversion law in the state more stringent by enhancing punishment for forced conversions and for religious conversion of two or more people defined as “mass conversion”.

In case of a minor, woman or a person belonging to a Scheduled Tribe or Scheduled Caste category, the new amendment in the Act provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine up to ₹ 25000. In case of mass conversion, the new amendment in the Act provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to ₹ 50,000.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in his statement said: “Uttarakhand is Devbhoomi (land of gods), where things like religious conversion are very dangerous ...”

“So, the government decided that the strictest laws should be enacted to stop religious conversion in the state. It is the endeavour of the state government that this law will be implemented with full determination in the state”, he said.

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni said, “The party stands against forced conversions, but BJP is trying to play polarisation politics under the guise of strengthening such legislations. The BJP government should first tell people how many people have been booked under this Act after it was brought in 2018”.

