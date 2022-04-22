Home / Cities / Delhi News / Umar Khalid’s speech ‘obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable’, says Delhi HC
Umar Khalid’s speech ‘obnoxious, inciteful, unacceptable’, says Delhi HC

The speech forms a part of the charge sheet the police filed against Khalid and several others in connection with a conspiracy case in the 2020 north east Delhi riots
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:29 PM IST
Richa Banka

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Friday observed that one of the speeches made by former JNUSU president Umar Khalid in Maharashtra’s Amravati during the anti-CAA/NRC protests was “obnoxious, inciteful and unacceptable”.

The speech forms a part of the charge sheet the police filed against Khalid and several others in connection with a conspiracy case in the 2020 north east Delhi riots.

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar, while seeking the police response on Khalid’s bail plea, said that it is not the first time that such statements have been made.

“This is offensive, obnoxious. Don’t you think? These expressions being used, don’t you think they incite people? You say things like aapke purvaj angrezon ki dalali kar rahe the, you don’t think it is offensive? It is offensive, per se. This is not the first time that you have said so in this speech. You said this at least five times. It is almost as if we distinctly get the impression that it was only one particular community that fought for India’s independence,” the court said.

The court questioned whether such speeches “foment” religious differences between groups and whether Mahatma Gandhi would have made such remarks.

“Don’t you think it foments religious ferment between groups? Did Gandhiji ever employ this language? Did Shaheed Bhagat Singh ever employ such language, even against the English? Did he? Is this what Gandhiji taught us that we can use intemperate language about people and their purvaj? We have no qualms about permitting free speech, but what are you saying?” the court said.

The remarks were made when counsels appearing for Khalid read out the contents of the Amravati speech as they challenged the denial of bail by a trial court.

On March 24, a trial court denied Khalid bail, saying that the accusations against him are “prima facie true”.

When Khalid’s counsel said these were individual opinions of a person and were in no way intended to incite hate among people, the court asked whether the right to free speech extends to making “obnoxious statements”, and whether it does not attract the provisions of 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code.

“All we can say is that prima facie this is not acceptable... Everything else may be acceptable within the four corners of democracy and free speech, this is not acceptable,” justice Mridul said.

The court has given the police three days to file a reply and posted the matter for hearing on April 27.

Khalid, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the case for being the alleged “mastermind” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured.

Besides Umar Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia coordination committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been booked under the stringent law.

    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

