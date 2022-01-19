Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Unclaimed bags found near metro pillar in Delhi

The National Security Guards, which has a unit to deal with such situations, has been informed about the bags
NSG bomb disposal squad working to diffuse IED at the Ghazipur flower market last week. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 02:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police cordoned off an area in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri after unclaimed bags were found near a metro pillar on Wednesday five days after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered near a flower market in the city.

Police officers aware of the matter said a passer-by spotted the black bags lying at metro pillar number 50 near block 15 in Trilokpuri. The National Security Guards (NSG), which has a unit to deal with such situations, has been informed about the bags.

“The passer-by spotted the bag around 1 pm. The fire department is on standby. We are not taking any chances. NSG will look into the contents of the bag,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

Top Delhi police officers and personnel of their anti-terror special cell were are also at the spot.

The Delhi Police have been on high alert since last Friday when the IED was found at Ghazipur days before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

A controlled explosion was carried out in an eight-foot pit hurriedly dug with the help of an earthmover 100m from the spot where the IED was found. Bomb detection and disposal experts of the NSG collected traces of the explosive materials from the site where it was placed, and from the area where it was destroyed, for further examination.

The IED contained nearly 3kg of explosive substance and some shrapnel. A timer device was also seen.

