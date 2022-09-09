Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped

delhi news
Published on Sep 09, 2022 09:43 AM IST

Three persons injured in the building collapse have been rushed to hospital for treatment.

New Delhi: Search and rescue operation underway after and underconstruction building collapsed in Azad Nagar area.
ByHT News Desk

An under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Azad Market area collapsed on Friday morning. Four persons injured in the incident have been moved to the hospital for treatment and at least six are still feared trapped, according to fire department officials. The search and rescue operation is currently underway.

The fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 8:30am after which four fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to initial information, five persons were believed to be trapped beneath the debris. However, the officials revised their estimate to at least six after rescuing three people.

(This is a developing story…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP