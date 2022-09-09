Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped

An under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Azad Market area collapsed on Friday morning. Four persons injured in the incident have been moved to the hospital for treatment and at least six are still feared trapped, according to fire department officials. The search and rescue operation is currently underway.

The fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 8:30am after which four fire tenders were pressed into service.

According to initial information, five persons were believed to be trapped beneath the debris. However, the officials revised their estimate to at least six after rescuing three people.

(This is a developing story…)

