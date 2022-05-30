Unified MCD prepares for first budget, collates financial data
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has begun preparations for its first budget with senior officials saying that they were looking at account books, expenditure and income statements of three erstwhile civic bodies to collate the required data.
The three corporations, which have now been merged, passed their budgets in February. After the Parliament passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, the three civic bodies were unified on May 22.
“The financial books, liabilities, salary allocations, income sources of all three corporations are being merged and the executive wing will send the final budget report to the special officer for approval. The changes are expected to be finalised in the next week,” a senior official associated with the process said.
Until fresh civic elections are held, a special officer will head the deliberative wing (elected representatives). The bureaucrats will report to the commissioner.
The official said that preparatory meetings for formulation of the common budget have started. He explained that unlike the normal practice of the commissioner presenting the budget proposals to the House elected councillors, and the House passing it after deliberations, this time it will be much shorter exercise.
Since the special officer is incharge of the deliberative wing during the transition, the budger will soon be passed after incorporating his inputs, the official said.
The exercise is important since alleged financial mismanagement and massive fiscal deficits and liabilities was among the prime reasons cited for the unification of the three civic bodies.
In February, the North MCD presented a budget of ₹7,504.91 crores; East MCD prepared a budget of ₹4,735.77 crore, and the South MCD made a budget of ₹4,830.57 crore. As elections were scheduled to be held in another couple of months, all proposals for revision of taxes and imposition of new taxes were rejected by the councillors despite a yawning gap between the income and expenditure.
The extent of financial stress in the East body could be gauged from the fact that over 80% of EDMC’s expenditure was spent on paying salaries of the employees while in North MCD the liabilities including repayment of loans, interest on loans, pending payments to waste collection concessionaires and contractors was more than Rs8,800 crore.
A second official who is involved with the unification process said the budget will also look into how to streamline the disparate taxes and licence fee levied by the three civic bodies. “SDMC used to impose 1% education cess on the property tax collections but North and East MCD had no such levy. There are also several disparities in health, trade and factory license fee. All of these need to be uniform across the city with the unification of MCDs. In case of expanding the tax net, we will first focus on bringing large commercial properties located in 1,799 unauthorised colonies,” the official added.
Civic officials say that pending policy decisions are also expected to be taken up from this week. “No meetings of standing committee and house of councillors have taken place since March 31, 2022 and more than 50 big and small policy decisions are pending. These include provisions such as single tender for biomining of 5 million tonnes of legacy waste at the Ghazipur landfill,” he said.
The two officers, however, added that the issue of funding from central and state government is still unclear. “Article 243Y of the Constitution forms the basis of the distribution of the net proceeds of the taxes, duties, tolls and fees between the state and the municipalities. We are exploring all the possible resources to increase MCD’s revenue but the constitutional arrangement in terms of devolution of funds to the urban local body cannot be side lined” a third civic functionary said.
On multiple occasions, the unified MCD has claimed that Rs11,00 crore should have been released as the first quarter allocation of taxes to the local bodies but only ₹631 crore have been released so far. The Delhi government, however, has maintained that all dues of corporations have been released over the last five years.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
