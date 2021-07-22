Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Unusually large' liver abscess found in 14 Covid-19 recovered patients in Delhi
delhi news

'Unusually large' liver abscess found in 14 Covid-19 recovered patients in Delhi

Doctors said poor nutrition and use of steroids during the treatment of coronavirus in these patients could have resulted in the liver abscesses.
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 09:15 PM IST
Of the 14 patients, eight had received steroids during the course of their Covid-19 treatment, while one succumbed to the post-disease complication following massive bleeding, doctors said. (PTI Photo)

As many as 14 patients who recovered from Covid-19 were diagnosed with “unusually large” and multiple liver abscesses as post-disease complications in the past two months, authorities at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital said on Thursday.

Of the 14 patients, eight had received steroids during the course of their Covid-19 treatment, while one succumbed to the post-disease complication following massive bleeding, doctors said.

Dr Anil Arora, the chairman at the Institute of Liver Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital received 10 men and four women between 28 and 74 years with liver abscesses in the past two months.

“What we found unusual was that within 22 days of the recovery from Covid-19, patients who were otherwise immunocompetent had large areas of both lobes of their liver filled with pus at multiple locations, requiring drainage and hospitalisation,” Dr Arora added.

According to doctors, poor nutrition and use of steroids could have resulted in the pus formation and the abscesses.

The sole deceased suffered from massive bleeding after the abscess in the abdominal cavity ruptured. “All the remaining patients are stable and have now been discharged,” Dr Arora informed.

Last month, five cases of Cytomegalovirus (CVM) related rectal bleeding among patients who recovered from Covid-19 were reported in Ganga Ram Hospital. These patients had complained of bleeding in stool discharge followed by abdominal pain, officials said.

In a statement released at that time, the hospital said that the patients of CMV infection were otherwise immunocompetent.

What causes formation of liver abscesses?

Doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital said that liver abscess – pus formation in liver — is usually caused by a parasite called ‘entamoeba histolytica’, which is transmitted via contaminated water and food.

Following the occurrence of the infection, the parasite may get carried by the bloodstream from a patient’s intestines to the liver, thereby causing liver abscess.

What was the nature of the post-Covid complications in the 14 patients?

According to Dr Arora, of the eight patients who were treated with steroids while infected with Covid-19, six had multiple large abscesses in both lobes of the liver – the largest being 19cm in size.

“Three patients, who had blood during stool discharge, showed ulcers in the large intestine, which were detected by colonoscopy,” he added.

What could have caused the liver abscesses?

Suppression of immunity by Covid-19 besides usage of steroids to treat the disease are probably some factors that caused the formation of liver abscesses in the 14 patients, Dr Arora said.

He added that “low index of suspicion for liver abscess and delay in treatment in patients recuperating from coronavirus infection,” could have also contributed to the condition.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid-19 coronavirus post-covid complications

Related Stories

mumbai news

After black fungus, 3 avascular necrosis cases seen in Covid-recovered patients

PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 12:59 PM IST
india news

Rectal bleeding reported in 5 Covid-19 patients in Delhi, one dead

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:56 PM IST
india news

India reported over 45,000 black fungus cases so far, says Mandaviya in RS

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 05:27 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

Neighbour's dog brings her baby over for a visit. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP