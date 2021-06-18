Update mobile number in ration cards to avoid difficulties: Here's how you can add

With the central government announcing free ration to people till Diwali this year, updating the correct mobile number on details regarding ration card is essential for all families to avail the benefit. Along with the mobile number, it is also necessary to keep all required details updated correctly.

Earlier on June 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 800 million people would benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme. The scheme was initially announced during March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic began in India to ensure supplies and support families during the nationwide lockdown.

Here is a look at how to add mobile numbers and update existing ones correctly for residents in Delhi:

Updating the details online

1. Visit the government’s department of food, supplies and consumer affairs website (https://nfs.delhi.gov.in/Citizen/UpdateMobileNumber.aspx) to update the details.

2. On the page that opens, enter the Aadhaar card number of the head of the household or the NFS ID.

3. The ration card number of the user should be filled in the second column.

4. Name of the head of the household should be entered in the third column. The name entered should be the same and spelled according to what is mentioned on the ration card.

5. In the last column, enter the correct mobile number that needs to be updated or added to the ration card.

6. Once the details are entered, click on the ‘Save’ button to complete the process. Once saved, the mobile number entered would be linked with the ration card.

Offline application

To add a new number or to update the existing number in the ration card manually, an application for the same should be submitted to the food department officer. Along with the application form, a photocopy of the ration card and the Aadhaar card also need to be submitted to the officer. Following this, the mobile number would be updated in a few days.

