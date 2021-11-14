To tackle Delhi’s air pollution, Manish Sisodia has cycles and buses in mind

With the worsening air quality in Delhi, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged the residents of the national capital to use bicycles or buses to commute at least one day in a month to reduce the alarming levels of pollution.

“To reduce pollution, foremost responsibility lies with the government to make rules and regulations. Then the industrial sector and thirdly, we as individuals. Take out at least a day to travel via cycle or bus,” news agency ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

“People can ride a cycle at least once a month to prevent pollution and save the environment for future generations,” he also said during a cycle rally at West Vinod Nagar, Patparganj as part of the Delhi government’s Raahgiri programme.

While the overall air quality levels in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) remained worrisome on Sunday, it improved in the national capital partially to reach the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 386, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), ANI reported.

“Participated in "Raahgiri" - a campaign to promote safer & cleaner streets. I would like to thank Raahgiri Foundation for collaborating with Delhi Govt's "Yudh Pradushan Ke Viruddh" campaign. Such initiatives are necessary to raise public awareness about pollution,” he tweeted.

He said that the programme would be held widely across the city. “We are taking Raahgiri to every corner of Delhi. Initially, it will be organized at six locations in six weeks. The message is to reduce pollution on your part,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The remarks of the deputy CM came a day after the Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced several measures to handle the worrisome air quality conditions.

Kejriwal on Saturday announced that physical classes would be suspended for a week in schools and students can attend lessons online. He also said that all construction activities will be stopped in the city until November 17.

Kejriwal also said that all government offices would completely work from home (WFH) while issuing the same advisory to private offices, asking them to implement WFH as far as possible.

The announcements came after the Supreme Court, while hearing a petition on Delhi’s air pollution, asked the Centre if some emergency measures such as a lockdown should be implemented to control the situation. The top court also expressed concerns about the pollution in Delhi and highlighted the issue of exposing school-going children to such pollution.

It has also directed the Centre to call an emergency meeting with all stakeholders regarding the issue and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.