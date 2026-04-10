...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Uttam Nagar violence: JJB denies bail to accused minors, says ‘release could disturb public peace’

Uttam Nagar violence: JJB denies bail to accused minors, says ‘release could disturb public peace’

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:31 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, The Juvenile Justice Board here has denied bail to two minors who were arrested in connection with the killing of a man during a clash between two families on Holi in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

Uttam Nagar violence: JJB denies bail to accused minors, says ‘release could disturb public peace’

On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun died after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families of different communities. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one community accidentally hit a woman from the other.

While hearing the bail applications filed by the two accused minors, presiding officer Chitranshi Arora said that their release could "disturb public peace, and undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system".

Their release could also expose them to physical and psychological danger, it said.

In its order dated April 9, the board said, "The premature release of the CCLs who are named and alleged participants in the incident is likely to aggravate the prevailing situation, disturb public peace, and undermine public confidence in the justice delivery system."

"The principle of the best interest of the child remains the guiding star of all decisions under the JJ Act," the board said, adding that continued protective custody would ensure their safety, counselling, education and medical needs in a structured environment.

The JJB said that granting bail at this stage could expose the minors to harm and defeat the ends of justice under the rehabilitative framework of the Juvenile Justice Act, and accordingly rejected their bail pleas.

"This board is satisfied that their release at this stage would... defeat the ends of justice as understood within the rehabilitative and protective framework of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," it said.

Earlier, the incident triggered protests by some groups, during which two vehicles linked to some of the accused were set on fire. Police have since arrested multiple accused in connection with the case.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
juvenile justice act new delhi
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Uttam Nagar violence: JJB denies bail to accused minors, says ‘release could disturb public peace’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.