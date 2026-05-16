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Vagabond held for stealing antique idols from Chandni Chowk temple

Delhi Police arrested a 45-year-old burglar for stealing an antique idol and brass items from a temple, recovering all stolen property.

Published on: May 16, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old burglar for allegedly stealing an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Shani Dev and other brass articles from a 104-year-old temple in Chandni Chowk and a woman who bought the items from the accused, an officer said on Friday.

All stolen items, including the Ashtadhatu idol and brass articles, have been recovered, police said. (Representative photo)

The stolen items have been recovered from their possession. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Rajan Banthia said that the theft took place at Prachin Shri Shiv Nav Grah temple in Katra Lehswan area between 3am and 5am on May 12 after the accused allegedly broke into the temple by scaling the wall and decamped with the idol and several ritual objects, including a brass chhatra, mace, plate and two brass lamp stands.

Police said that a complaint was lodged by a temple priest, and a case under section 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kotwali police station.

The theft occurred days before Maha Shani Jayanti on May 16, when large numbers of devotees are expected to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shani.

 
theft chandni chowk delhi police
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