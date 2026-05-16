Vagabond held for stealing antique idols from Chandni Chowk temple

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 45-year-old burglar for allegedly stealing an antique Ashtadhatu idol of Shani Dev and other brass articles from a 104-year-old temple in Chandni Chowk and a woman who bought the items from the accused, an officer said on Friday.

All stolen items, including the Ashtadhatu idol and brass articles, have been recovered, police said. (Representative photo)

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The stolen items have been recovered from their possession. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Rajan Banthia said that the theft took place at Prachin Shri Shiv Nav Grah temple in Katra Lehswan area between 3am and 5am on May 12 after the accused allegedly broke into the temple by scaling the wall and decamped with the idol and several ritual objects, including a brass chhatra, mace, plate and two brass lamp stands.

Police said that a complaint was lodged by a temple priest, and a case under section 305 (theft) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kotwali police station.

The theft occurred days before Maha Shani Jayanti on May 16, when large numbers of devotees are expected to visit temples dedicated to Lord Shani.

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{{^usCountry}} The DCP said that a special investigation team was formed, which examined over 300 CCTV camera footage and identified the main accused, a vagabond living near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar. He was apprehended from the Kalkatiya Gate close to Marghat Wale Baba Mandir. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DCP said that a special investigation team was formed, which examined over 300 CCTV camera footage and identified the main accused, a vagabond living near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar. He was apprehended from the Kalkatiya Gate close to Marghat Wale Baba Mandir. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on his interrogation, police also apprehended the woman from Sarvodaya Mohalla near Red Fort for allegedly receiving and concealing the stolen property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on his interrogation, police also apprehended the woman from Sarvodaya Mohalla near Red Fort for allegedly receiving and concealing the stolen property. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The entire stolen items, including the Ashtadhatu idol and brass articles, have been recovered,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire stolen items, including the Ashtadhatu idol and brass articles, have been recovered,” the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the key accused is a repeat offender with involvement in 15 criminal cases, including 12 burglary cases registered at GTB Enclave and Seema Puri police stations since 2016. The woman also has a theft case registered against her at Kotwali police station, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the key accused is a repeat offender with involvement in 15 criminal cases, including 12 burglary cases registered at GTB Enclave and Seema Puri police stations since 2016. The woman also has a theft case registered against her at Kotwali police station, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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