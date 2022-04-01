Vandalism at Delhi CM home: Day after 8 held, search on for 20 more

The Delhi Police on Friday said they were on the lookout for at least 20 people who were part of the agitating group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member that vandalised property at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 20 include one Hukum Singh, who, the police said, was a key organiser of the demonstration, and had filed an application with the police, seeking permission for the protest. The activists of the BJYM, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) went ahead with the protest despite the police denying them permission, said a senior police officer aware of the matter.

“Our teams are making efforts to nab the 20 people as their participation in the demonstration has been confirmed through technical investigation and scanning of video footage available with us. We are in the process of collecting more video footage, for which we have sent letters to the individuals and agencies concerned. The footage will also be analysed to identify all those involved in the vandalism,” the officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eight men from Delhi were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism and clash with the police and were sent to jail later in the day. They were associated with the BJYM and arrested after their presence at the protest venue was confirmed through the footage of CCTV cameras and technical analysis of their cellphones, the police said.

The eight were booked under the Indian Penal Code’s (IPC) sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (common intention) apart from Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDP) Act (mischief causing damage to public property).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case regarding the vandalism and clash with police was registered at the Civil Lines police station.

“Our investigation is in progress. Eight people have already been arrested. The others involved in the vandalism will also be dealt with as per law,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

Of the eight arrested men, 27-year-old Chandrakant Bhardwaj holds a diploma in civil engineering, which he completed from a polytechnic college. Apart from being part of the BJYM and participating in meetings and protests organised by the party, Chandrakant was also preparing for his higher education, his brother Vikas Bhardwaj said on Friday.

“We knew Chandrakant was going for a protest with other members of the BJYM. But we were unaware that the protest was at Delhi chief minister’s house. Whatever happened at the CM’s residence is not justified. But the available video footage does not show my brother was involved in the vandalism. Around 10 pm on Wednesday, the police took away my brother, saying they will let him go after questioning. But they arrested him and did not inform us it,” said Vikas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police have identified the others as Pradeep Tiwari (27), who is awaiting his LLB final-year result, Raju Singh Bisht (28), Jitender Singh Bisht (40), Naveen Kumar (38), Bablu Kumar Rajput (35), Neeraj Dixit (25) and Sunny (21).