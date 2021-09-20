Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cities / Delhi News
delhi news

Vehicle owners have to carry PUC certificate or face punitive action: Delhi transport department

If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may be imprisoned for up to six months or fined up to ₹10,000, or both
By Press Trust of India, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:16 AM IST
A state bus producing smoke in the National Capital Region (HT Archive)

As agencies in the national capital gear up to prepare pollution-mitigation plans ahead of the winter, the Delhi transport department on Sunday asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates to avoid punitive action, which can include a person’s driving licence being suspended for three months.

If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may be imprisoned for up to six months or fined up to 10,000, or both. They will also be disqualified to hold their driving licence for three months, said a public notice issued by the transport department on Sunday.

“The Transport department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in Delhi to ply their vehicles ony with valid pollution under control certificate,” it said.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide after which they are given PUC certificates.

“All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by transport department to avoid any penalty/ imprisonment/ suspension of driving licence,” stated the public notice.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi, set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread across the city.

