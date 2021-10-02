Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Veteran Delhi Congress leader Tajdar Babar no more
delhi news

Veteran Delhi Congress leader Tajdar Babar no more

Published on Oct 02, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Many senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes to Babar.(PTI)
PTI | , New Delhi

Veteran Delhi Congress leader and former president of the party Tajdar Babar passed away on Saturday.

Babar, aged around 85, was admitted at a hospital in Malviya Nagar for 15-20 days due to health issues. She passed away at 5.30 am, said Delhi Congress party president Anil Kumar.

Babar was the mother of senior Congress leader and former Mayor Farhad Suri. Her last rites will be performed at a graveyard in Nizamuddin East area in the evening, said party leaders.

Her mortal remains are kept at the community building in Nizamuddin East for people to pay homage to her. The body will be taken for burial around 4.30 pm, they said.

She was also an MLA of Delhi Assembly from Minto Road constituency that was later merged with the New Delhi Assembly segment.

Many senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, paid tributes to Babar.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Smt. Tajdar Babar ji. We remember her commitment towards the people of Delhi and the values of the Congress party," Gandhi tweeted.

