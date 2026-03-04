New Delhi, Masterful choreography and striking visual design came together as globally acclaimed Russian National Ballet "Kostroma" on Tuesday night turned a Delhi stage into a "vast artistic canvas", depicting Russia's cultural diversity and heritage, and its enduring spirit. Vibrant Russian ballet, traditional Indian forms light up Delhi stage in unique cultural confluence

The vibrant display of colours, costumes and choreography during the grant event at Kamani Theatre, held under the Global Dance Overture programme for BRICS countries, also marked a "milestone" for Indo-Russia cultural cooperation.

In a highlight, Indian dancers presented the composition 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam', a curated choreographic tribute to India's pluralistic cultural identity, integrating selected folk traditions from across the country into a unified artistic narrative.

As the show, held on the eve of Holi, drew to its climax, Russian performers were joined on stage by Indian artistes as ballet turns blended with Bharatnatyam, Kathak and Manipuri, among other Indian dance forms, marking a unique moment of cultural confluence.

The dancers also enacted vibrant Holi celebrations with flower petals on stage.

The Global Dance Overture project was announced at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia in 2024. This project comes under the Alliance of BRICS Folk Dance set up shortly before the Summit, Russian envoy Denis Alipov said in his address at the Tuesday event.

The envoy described the show as a "vast artistic canvas, a sweeping journey through the centuries of Russian history told entirely through the language of dance".

"Through a carefully constructed dramatic arc, 'Kostroma' traces the evolution of the nation from its ancient traditions and regional folklore to the resilience, lyricism and strength that define Russia's cultural identity," he said.

Through masterful choreography, stirring music and striking visual design, the performance evoked the vastness of Russia's landscapes, the richness of its multi-national heritage and the enduring spirit that unites its people, Alipov said.

On a digital backdrop, artistic images of Russia's historic palaces, other landmarks and cultural elements played, as artistes wearing elaborately designed costumes performed on stage.

Lubava Gribanova, part of the Russian troupe which dazzled the audience on Tuesday night, said it was a moment of great joy to bring Global Dance Overture project to India.

"Since our arrival in Delhi, we have learned many things about its dance forms and culture. It's great to perform here," she told PTI.

The show presented the dance cultures of the peoples of the sunny Caucasus, Buryatia, Siberia, the Far North, and Central Russia, and the southern regions of the country.

The initiative was supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India, and the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Union Ministry of Culture.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, in his address at the event said, "In today's world where divisions are often amplified, culture reminds us of our shared humanity."

He termed the event a celebration not merely of artistic excellence, but also of the India-Russia "friendship that has gracefully endured the passage of time".

The show witnessed a full house, with many eminent personalities in the audience.

Several Indian artistes and audience members emphasised the value of art and culture as a unifier of humanity at a time when conflicts are raging in many parts of the world, including in West Asia.

Former Union minister Meenakashi Lekhi said, "Many things divide us humans, but it's culture that connects us."

Kathak exponent Pandit Rajendra Gangani, many of whose students performed on stage with Russian artistes, said "culture will do the role to unite and bridge" to counter attempts to divide humanity.

"Art and culture appeals to heart and spirituality, and contribute to peace, which is needed in the world right now," he told PTI.

Meenakshi Kamath, a Kathak dancer from Bengaluru, said during this show and in the workshop that preceded it, she learnt that Russian artistes have "extraordinary discipline" when it comes to executing a vision into a performance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.