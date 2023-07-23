Disruptions are antithetical to democratic values: Dhankhar

Democracy means dialogue and deliberation, while disturbances and disruptions are “antithetical” to its values, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday, criticising opposition parties for disruptions during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Jamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the centenary year convocation of the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) at Vigyan Bhawan, the Vice President also accused the Opposition of “weaponizing” disruptions in Parliament.

“Democracy is all about dialogue, discussion, deliberation and debate and to secure public good. Surely democracy can’t be disturbed and it can’t be about disruptions. Disruption and disturbance are anti-ethical to democratic values. I am pained and anguished to indicate to you all that disruptions have been weaponised as strategic means to taint the temple of democracy that should be functional 24x7,” Dhankhar said.

Around 12,500 students, including gold medallists who passed in the years 2019 and 2020, were awarded degrees and diplomas during the convocation, which was chaired by the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan while Dhankhar was the chief guest at the event.

“When there is disruption in Parliament on a particular day, there can’t be a Question Hour. Question Hour is a mechanism to generate accountability and transparency in governance. The government is obligated to respond to every question. This goes to enormous benefit of the government. Not having Question Hour can never be rationalised when you think in terms of democratic values and good governance,” the Vice President added.

Dhankhar’s remarks on democracy came three days after chaos in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the violence in Manipur, following which both Houses were adjourned.

Dhankhar also congratulated graduating Jamia students, calling them the “warriors of 2047”, and adding that they will push India to be considered among the top three developed nations by 2047 — when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence.

“Youth must empower themselves not by political intoxication but through capacity building and personality development, with the ultimate objective of nurturing a healthy environment and society. You have earned your degrees, but learning is a lifelong passion. You have acquired knowledge through education. Now you must carefully cultivate this knowledge to harvest the wisdom. My young friends and the degree holders and from other institutes, you being warriors of 2047, you will determine what India will be in 2047 and I have no doubt with your commitment, direction and dedication, India will be at its peak by 2047,” Dhankhar said.

He also conferred gold medals to meritorious students and called upon students to become innovators and entrepreneurs and establish their own start-ups.

Centre gives nod to set up medical college at Jamia Millia

Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar announced on Sunday that the university has received approval from the Central government to set up a medical college.

“I am happy to announce on our centenary year convocation that we have received approval to set up a medical college,” Akhtar said.

The vice-chancellor also announced that the university is exploring the possibility of setting up a campus in West Asia and other countries.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that in addition to the medical college, there should be efforts to make Jamia an urban research centre.

“Today, when the whole world is looking at India and its system, I hope that JMI will produce global humans as per the requirements of NEP (National Education Policy) that will ultimately reduce the inequality between the western world and Global South,” he said.

