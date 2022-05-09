Video: AAP MLA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh amid protests against demolition

Protests have erupted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh – a site of the contentious Citizenship law stir – amid an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. Locals began staging dharna and blocked roads as the civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise. The protest was also joined by Amanatullah Khan – an Aam Aadmi Party MLA who represents Okhla in Delhi.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the extent of the protest, in which a huge number of protesters could be seen gheroing the encroachment site.

Protesters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded the drive be halted. “Our teams with bulldozers, trucks and police force have reached Shaheen Bagh to remove illegal encroachments there. Removal of encroachment is our obligatory function which we are carrying out,” SDMC's central zone chairman, Rajpal Singh told PTI.

Police were present at the spot along with their personnel to provide security to SDMC officials carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in the area.

Shaheen Bagh -- which falls under the central zone of SDMC -- was the centre of protests and sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had struck the city.

