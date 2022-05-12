Watch: AAP's Amanatullah Khan protesting MCD's anti-encroachment drive detained
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters, who were protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area, were detained on Thursday. Protests erupted in the area after Khan accused municipal corporation officials of demolishing the houses of the poor. Initial reports suggest police are clearing the area.
Delhi saw an anti-encroachment drive in several parts yet again on Thursday, days after bulldozers reached the Shaheen Bagh area - once an epicentre of protests against the citizenship law or CAA. Amanatullah Khan was seen in Madanpur Khadar as he protested the action by the civic body.
While the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) removed illegal and temporary structures in Madanpur Khadar and Dhirsen Marg, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) took action in Rohini and Karol Bagh.
The SDMC, NDMC and East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi's three municipal corporations, are ruled by the BJP.
In Madanpur Khadar, the south civic body is demolishing a building that they said was built illegally.
The civic body's fresh round of actions is part of a series of anti-encroachment drives by the civic bodies since April-mid.
On April 16, illegal structures were removed in Jahangirpuri. In the following days, it was carried out in areas such as New Friends Colony, Dwarka, Najafgarh and Lodhi Colony.
On Monday as well, during a drive at Shaheen Bagh, Amantullah Khan had staged a protest and a complaint was registered against him for “obstructing” officials from carrying out the exercise.
In Madanpur Khadar, Khan said the drive is against the poor and appealed to his supporters to reach Kanchan Kunj for the protest.
“The MCD is destroying houses of the poor in Kanchan Kunj of Madanpur Khadar. I am reaching there all of you (supporters) should also reach there so that the houses of the poor can be saved,” Khan said in a tweet in Hindi earlier in the day.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
-
Varanasi court orders completion of Gyanvapi mosque survey and report by May 17
A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered the completion of the Gyanvapi mosque survey and the presentation of report by May 17. “The court has ordered complete survey and present a detailed report on May 17, the next date of hearing in the case,” the lawyer of one of the petitioners, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi said. The survey is likely to begin day after tomorrow, the court said.
-
Road crash on Yamuna Expressway leaves five dead, UP CM condoles loss of lives
Five people, including four from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, were killed in a road crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday morning, police said. "The seven people were in a Mahindra Bolero. They were on the way from Agra towards Noida when their car hit a dumper truck from the rear side near Jewar toll plaza," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.
-
Karnataka to bring anti-conversion ordinance, says chief minister Bommai
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government plans to bring an ordinance to outlaw religious conversions months after the state assembly passed an anti-conversion bill prohibiting conversion from one religion to another by “misrepresentation, force, fraud, allurement or marriage” in December amid Opposition protests. The legislation is modelled on similar laws in other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai added the ordinance will be presented before the Cabinet.
-
Days after RPG attack, gunshots trigger panic in Punjab’s Mohali town
Three days after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, gunshots triggered panic at Falcon View Apartments in Sector 82 on Thursday morning. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh was booked under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 59 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station, where the intelligence headquarters blast case is also registered. Happy fired twice in the air with a licensed 12-bore gun and fled.
-
#aerialyoga: Swinging your way to fitness
Taking fitness to new heights, literally, is aerial yoga, which provides the benefits of yoga, Pilates and dance, all in one! Aerial yoga uses a hammock or yoga swing that is suspended from the ceiling, rather than a mat. Late Yogacharya BKS Iyengar, who developed Iyengar yoga with props would ask his students to hang from the ceiling in yoga swings padded with yoga mats and blankets. The original swings were not like the colourful silk hammocks we see today.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics