Video| CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with friend outside hotel

Amid outrage over the death of a 20-year-old woman in Delhi's Sultanpuri early Sunday morning - after she was hit and dragged by a car through the streets of the national capital for 12 km - new CCTV footage suggests she had a physical confrontation with a friend - whom police believe is the sole eyewitness so far - while leaving a hotel in the city's Rohini area.

A purported 137-second video shows the two apparently fighting in the street outside the hotel, apparently oblivious to curious bystanders, including a man on a two-wheeler who stopped to watch the entire incident.

The video begins with the victim (believed to be the one in the pink jacket) standing outside the hotel and next to a two-wheeler (a green Scooty), after which the other woman (in a red top) walks out. After a few seconds the two start to scuffle and, in the clash, drift off screen.

Media reports - that Hindustan Times cannot independently verify - suggest the fight was over who would drive the two-wheeler. Hotel staff said the two left the building early Sunday morning - around 1.30 am - after having checked in at around 9 pm.

The second woman in the video was with the victim when she was caught by the car - a grey Maruti Baleno - and dragged around Delhi's streets, but she fled 'fearing legal hassles' after her friend was hit and escaped with no injuries.

Meanwhile, a preliminary post-mortem of the victim's body revealed 'no injury suggestive of sexual assault', special police commissioner SP Hooda said this afternoon.

The provisional cause of death is 'shock and haemorrhage as a result of antemortem injury to head, spine, left femur (and) both lower limbs'.

The report also said 'all injuries (were) produced by blunt force impact and (were) possible (from) vehicular accident and dragging' but reserved the 'final opinion' after receipt of a chemical analysis and biological samples.

(With PTI inputs)