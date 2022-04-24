Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Video: Fire breaks out in railway godown near Delhi's Pratap Nagar Metro Station

A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control.
The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.(ANI)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 08:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A major fire broke out in a godown at Delhi's Sabzi Mandi railway station near Pratap Nagar Metro Station on Sunday evening. A total of 14 fire engines rushed to the spot to put the blaze under control. The fire has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI.

The fire reportedly broke out in the signal and telecoms store at the railway station. The incident occurred outside the boundaries of the station, away from the passenger area, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said.

"All train movement is normal. Fire brigade tenders are already at the site," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

