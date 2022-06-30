Video shows man harassing minor girl, police register case

NEW DELHI: Days after a video of a man abusing and threatening a minor girl over her religion went viral on social media, the special cell of Delhi Police has registered a case in the matter. Police, however, said that the incident doesn’t appear to have taken place in Delhi.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said it had taken suo-motu cognizance of the viral video, after which the commission’s chief Swati Maliwal sent a notice to Delhi Police on June 26 seeking urgent action in the matter.

In the video, a man is heard abusing the girl and making hurtful comments regarding her community. He also asks her whether she belongs to the particular community, then threatens to beat her and asks her to abuse her religion. The girl appears scared.

DCW, in a statement, said that Delhi Police informed them that a first information report under sections 295A, 298, 504 of the Indian Penal Code was registered by the special cell. Police also informed them that the matter is being investigated and they are making all efforts to identify the perpetrator.

Delhi Police has also issued a notice to social media platforms to remove the video, the statement said.

Maliwal said, “The video is horrific and communal. A little girl is being clearly targeted due to her religion. Delhi Police have registered an FIR in the matter after the commission’s notice. I hope that the perpetrator will be identified and arrested soon. Stringent action must be taken against such people who try to disturb the social fabric of society with their communal thoughts and criminal acts.”