Vijender Gupta named Speaker of Delhi assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta as the next Speaker of Delhi assembly, party leaders aware of the development said on Thursday. Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta at the party office on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

A three-time MLA from Rohini, Gupta served as the leader of the opposition from 2015 to 2020, and for a short period of time from June 2024 till the last assembly term ended this year. As the LoP, he was vocal against the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over a range of issues such as the alleged liquor scam, the non-tabling of CAG reports, among others.

“The assembly session of the Delhi assembly will be convened next week for the oath of the MLAs. In the first session of the assembly, the CAG reports will be tabled in the House to expose the corruption of AAP,” Gupta told HT.

To be sure, the schedule of the first assembly session is not yet finalised. It is expected to be convened in a couple of days, said an official in Delhi government.