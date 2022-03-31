Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vikas Kumar appointed new DMRC chief after Centre's nod

Kumar, who is currently the DMRC's director of operations, will take charge as MD from April 1. 
New DMRC MD Vikas Kumar (Sourced)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Centre on Wednesday approved the appointment of Vikas Kumar as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)’s new managing director (MD) for a period of five years. He will replace Dr Mangu Singh, who demits office on March 31, 2022.

Kumar, an officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, is currently the director of operations, DMRC, and will take charge as MD from April 1.

“I am directed to convey the concurrences of this Ministry to the proposal of the Government of NCT of Delhi for the appointment of Vikas Kumar as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Pvt Limited (DMRC) for a period of five years with effect from April 1,” read the Centre’s letter, issued by Yogesh Antil, deputy secretary, Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, on Wednesday.

Kumar’s name emerged for the top post two weeks ago after he was picked by the selection committee from a shortlist of 26 candidates. The file was then sent to the Union government for final approval. However, the process of finding Dr Singh’s successor was not without its share of controversy; the Centre had expressed its displeasure with the selection committee composition for not having any representative from the Union government.

The selection committee was chaired by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and included Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot, an additional chief secretary of the Delhi government, and an independent expert.

Tweeting the approval from the Centre, Gahlot said,” Heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Sh. Vikas Kumar on being appointed as the new MD of @OfficialDMRC. The metro is Delhi’s lifeline and I hope that DMRC, under your capable guidance, continues to set new benchmarks in top quality public transport. (sic)”

Kumar will be DMRC’s third MD after Dr Singh, who took charge on December 31, 2011, after succeeding E Sreedharan, who was the first managing director of the rail utility.

Topics
delhi metro dmrc
