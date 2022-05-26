Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'Local guardian': New Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena promises to spend more time outside Raj Niwas
delhi news

'Local guardian': New Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena promises to spend more time outside Raj Niwas

Vinai Kumar Saxena, 64, said he would try to solve the national capital's pollution problem with the help of the Centre, Delhi government and citizens.
Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena with chief justice of Delhi high court Vipin Sanghi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Raj Niwas on Thursday.(PTI)
Updated on May 26, 2022 01:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took oath as Delhi's 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, said he would work as a local guardian and citizens would see him more on the roads than inside the governor's house.

The former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) said he would try to solve the national capital's pollution problem with the help of the Centre, Delhi government and citizens. He further spoke about his dream about developing Delhi as a city of joy and urged citizens to forget the many riots that rocked the national capital.

“I'll work as a local guardian. You'll see me more on roads than in Raj Niwas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi government and local citizens. People working in unorganised sectors will be trained,” he said.

“Many riots took place in Delhi... It's better to forget all of them... People should stay together... My dream is to develop Delhi as a city of joy,” the LG aVinai Kumar Saxena

RELATED STORIES

Saxena, 64, was sworn in as the new LG of the national capital at a simple ceremony at the Raj Niwas by the chief justice of Delhi high court, Vipin Sanghi.

Also read | Delhi gets new lieutenant governor: Who is Vinai Kumar Saxena?

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers attended the ceremony. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of opposition in assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs from BJP and AAP also attended the meeting. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar and top bureaucrats of the Delhi government also joined the event.

On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind named Saxena as the new Delhi LG days after Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi lieutenant governor
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP